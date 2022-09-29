The University of Hawaii football team returned to the practice field on Thursday following much needed days off on their bye week.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-4 and in last week’s loss to New Mexico State, introduced concepts for a shift to the Run-N-Shoot where in defeat, the offense did put up its highest passing total and scoring output of the season.

According to head coach Timmy Chang, the install continues and initial evaluations provide optimism.

“We’ll get in our traditional sets. We’ll get into our plays. We’ll make sure receivers are reading coverages and adjusting and getting open. It’s all the same philosophies that I grew up on, playing here in the state for all these years, but definitely, it’s cat and mouse football,” Chang told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “These guys have to get open to their coverages and beat man and run the ball where it needs to be ran. Any which way we can get down the field and into the endzone and put points on the board is the way we’re going to do it. I’m very happy with these guys. Quarterbacks are excited. The next step is just going out there and executing it. It will take a little while but these guys are doing really well. The bye week helps.”

Previously injured receivers Zion Bowens, Chuuky Hines, and Koali Nishigaya all practiced on Thursday and could be available for the team’s return to the field on October 8 at San Diego State.