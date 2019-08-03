‘Bows football practices at Saint Louis, eight former Crusaders relive glory days

With the threat of rain on Friday, and the track under construction on campus, the Rainbow Warriors held training camp at the Saint Louis School football field. It was a welcome sight for a group of Crusader grads.

The ‘Bows have eight members of the “Brotherhood” on their roster, half of which are in their first year at UH this season. That includes a couple of playmaking wide receivers. The influx of Crusaders are still relatively new, with no seniors or juniors among them.

One former Saint Louis player particularly excited to return home was sophomore offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa who just transferred to Hawaii from Eastern Illinois where is was an FCS Freshman All-American.

“This is the best high school in all of Hawaii. And it’s the best high school in the whole country,” said Tanuvasa. “A loss for words. After high school I never thought I was going to practice or play on this field again. But coming back and not just me coming back but all of the Saint Louis boys. The brotherhood is real. It’s just a different feeling, coming back home.”

“I hadn’t stepped on this field until before I graduated,” said redshirt freshman defensive back Kai Kaneshiro. “I haven’t been here for a good year. So it’s good to be back here. A lot of memories. A lot of hard work. A lot of being tired. But stuck through it and I’m here now. At Saint Louis we kept the brotherhood and I feel like at UH it’s honestly even stronger. I feel like our teammates are so close.”

the biggest name former crusader now at UH is second-year quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. The former Cover2 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year and state champ at Saint Louis had a flashy freshman campaign. He delivered two comeback wins, started one game and played in four. He was happy to be home this morning with seven members of the brotherhood.

“Having then with us at UH feels good. Hopefully we can get more,” said Cordeiro, a redshirt freshman. “Coming back we were all excited, we had our smiles on our face. Just good to be back. Stepping on this field where we used to practice. Grinding with all my past teammates. Just feels great.”

As for Cordeiro’s approach to his second training camp – one in which he is the presumptive backup to junior Cole McDonald?

“I’m just trying to do me,” said Cordeiro. “I’m trying to get better at being a leader, helping the new receivers. Just grinding. Iron sharpens iron.”

UH has another closed practice on Saturday morning, this time at Aloha Stadium.