Hawaii running back Calvin Turner (7) tries to elude Fresno State defensive back Bralyn Lux during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Despite returning more than 20 starters from a bowl championship roster, the University of Hawaii Football team was picked fifth in the six team West Division according to the Mountain West Conference preseason media poll released on Wednesday.

The preseason poll which was created by a panel of the league’s media members was released on the opening day o the MWC Media Days event held at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Rainbow Warriors received 56 votes with no first place votes. Nevada was the preseason pick with 19 first place votes to win the division followed by San Jose State, San Diego State, and Fresno State. UNLV was picked sixth.

Boise State was selected as the preseason favorite in the Mountain Division.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 #𝗠𝗪𝗙𝗕 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵



Who do you think will end up meeting in the football championship game??#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/E4VUYy6EvK — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 21, 2021

Among the returnees for the ‘Bows in 2021 is all-purpose senior Calvin Turner Jr. Turner is the returning career leader in FBS in all-purpose yardage. He led the Mountain West and ranked 26thnationally with 11 total touchdowns and led the team receiving touchdowns (6), receiving yards (546), kickoff return yards (324), and all-purpose yards (1,201). The Savannah, Ga., native was the New Mexico Bowl Most Outstanding Offensive Player after accounting for 252 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns – including a 75-yard touchdown catch and 92-yard kickoff return.

‘Bows Football picked to finish fifth in West Division of Mountain West Conference https://t.co/44EATCGVdn #HawaiiFB #GoBows – Where do you have #HawaiiFB in the west for 2021? — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 21, 2021

WEST DIVISION

Rk Team (first-place) – Points

1. Nevada (19) – 141

2. San Jose State (5) – 121

3. San Diego State – 96

4. Fresno State (1) – 85

5. Hawai’i – 56

6. UNLV – 26

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Rk Team (first-place) – Points

1. Boise State (23) – 148

2. Wyoming (2) – 115

3. Air Force – 104

4. Colorado State – 72

5. Utah State – 47

6. New Mexico – 39