‘Bows Football picked to finish fifth in West Division of Mountain West Conference

Despite returning more than 20 starters from a bowl championship roster, the University of Hawaii Football team was picked fifth in the six team West Division according to the Mountain West Conference preseason media poll released on Wednesday.
The preseason poll which was created by a panel of the league’s media members was released on the opening day o the MWC Media Days event held at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Rainbow Warriors received 56 votes with no first place votes. Nevada was the preseason pick with 19 first place votes to win the division followed by San Jose State, San Diego State, and Fresno State. UNLV was picked sixth.
Boise State was selected as the preseason favorite in the Mountain Division.
Among the returnees for the ‘Bows in 2021 is all-purpose senior Calvin Turner Jr. Turner is the returning career leader in FBS in all-purpose yardage. He led the Mountain West and ranked 26thnationally with 11 total touchdowns and led the team receiving touchdowns (6), receiving yards (546), kickoff return yards (324), and all-purpose yards (1,201). The Savannah, Ga., native was the New Mexico Bowl Most Outstanding Offensive Player after accounting for 252 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns – including a 75-yard touchdown catch and 92-yard kickoff return.
WEST DIVISION
Rk Team (first-place) – Points
1. Nevada (19) – 141
2. San Jose State (5) – 121
3. San Diego State – 96
4. Fresno State (1) – 85
5. Hawai’i – 56
6. UNLV – 26
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Rk Team (first-place) – Points
1. Boise State (23) – 148
2. Wyoming (2) – 115
3. Air Force – 104
4. Colorado State – 72
5. Utah State – 47
6. New Mexico – 39