‘Bows Football National Television schedule moves to six after four games are picked up by ESPN & Fox Sports Networks

One day after the announcement that two University of Hawai’i football games will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network, four more games will be picked up by national networks for a total of six national television appearances for the Rainbow Warriors in 2021.



UH’s season-opener at UCLA will air on ESPN while three other games will be televised on the FOX Sports Networks – two on FS1 and one other on either FOX, FS1 or FS2.



As part of the Mountain West’s FOX Sports television package, UH’s home games against San Jose State, Sept. 18 and San Diego State, Nov. 6 were selected. The Pac-12 television package announced Hawai’i’s road games at UCLA, Aug. 28 will air on ESPN while its game at Oregon State, Sept. 11 will be televised on FS1.

With this announcement, three of UH’s six home games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex this season are national television games, including the first-ever at the facility against San Jose State.



FOX Sports will air the Mountain West Championship Game, Saturday, Dec. 4. The title contest will be televised on FOX and the kick time will be announced near the end of the regular season.



The kick time and outlet of UH’s home game against San Diego State will be determined during the course of the regular season (generally a 12-day window).



This season marks the second year of the Mountain West’s six-year television contract with CBS Sports and FOX Sports. Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawai’i) and Stadium will be announced in the coming months.



National Television Games

Aug. 28 at UCLA, 12:30 p.m. PT – ESPN

Sept. 11 at Oregon State, 8:00 p.m. PT – FS1

Sept. 18 vs. San Jose State, 6:30 p.m. HT – FS1

Oct. 2 vs. Fresno State, 5:00 p.m. HT – CBSSN

Oct. 16 at Nevada, 7:30 p.m. PT – CBSSN

Nov. 6 vs. San Diego State, Time TBD – FOX/FS1/FS2