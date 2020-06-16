‘Bows Football great Jason Elam appears on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Former University of Hawaii All-American kicker Jason Elam will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.

The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction.

Elam, who played for the Rainbows from 1988-1992 is one of the most decorated players in UH history.

Elam’s Hawaii achievements

First-team All-American

Second-team Academic All-American

Four-time All-WAC selection

Four-time Academic All-WAC selection

Male recipient of the 1992 Stan Bates Award, presented to the WAC’s top scholar-athlete

Helped UH to its first WAC championship its first bowl win, and its first end-of-year national ranking.

Finished career as the school’s and conference’s all-time leading scorer with 395 points

Holds the school record for longest field goal at 56 yards

Made 91 straight extra points

UH Circle of Honor inductee (2002)

Elam, who was a third round draft choice in 1993 by the Broncos enjoyed a 17 year career in the NFL winning two Super Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. In 2018 he was honored as an NCAA Silver Anniversary Award winner.

The Silver Anniversary Award annually recognizes six distinguished former student-athletes on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers. The award is based on collegiate and professional accomplishments, as well as contributions to professional organizations, and charitable and civic activities.

The College Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced early next year.

If selected, Elam would be the first from UH to reach the College Football Hall of Fame.

Bailey was the Nagurski Award winner as the nation’s best defensive player in 1998, while also playing receiver and returning kicks for the Bulldogs.

Freeney holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game at 1.61 and was co-Big East defensive player of the year in 2001 for Syracuse.

Sproles finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2003 for the Wildcats.

Among the other notable players on the ballot for the first time are kickers Sebastian Janikowski of Florida State and Luis Zendejas of Arizona State and quarterback Ken Dorsey from Miami. Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is also up for induction for the first time.

Heisman Trophy winners Carson Palmer from Southern California and Rashaan Salaam from Colorado are among those returning to the ballot.

The ballot was sent to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members. Votes will be tabulated and then the NFF honors court will select the class of 2021 from the top vote-getters.