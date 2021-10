KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player and coach Rich Miano and former UH player RJ Hollis discuss Hawaii’s 48-34 win over New Mexico State at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in a night that also doubled up as Colt Brennan Tribute Night and the return of fans in the stands.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The episode can be found on Spotify, iTunes and most other places podcasts are found.