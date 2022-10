In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, Rob DeMello, Rich Miano and RJ Hollis discuss Hawaii’s 31-16 win over Nevada on Saturday, by far the team’s most complete effort of the year.

The ‘Bows have improved rapidly in recent weeks. Can they carry momentum over to Colorado State? The BFF crew also digs into some mailbag questions.

This episode can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes, and most other podcast platforms.