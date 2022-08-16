After more than three weeks of work, training camp came to a close on Tuesday for the University of Hawaii football team as the Rainbow Warriors reached a significant checkpoint on their road to the season opener against Vanderbilt on August 27.

First year head coach Timmy Chang and company held a mock game day at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex as the practice served as a dress rehearsal of sorts to prepare the team for everything that comes with kickoff.

The Rainbow Warriors were timed for warmups, made the trek to and from the locker room and even participated in pregame festivities which included the team entrance and traditional Ha’a.

“Definitely exciting, the guys feel it,” said Chang. “I think when they’re in that locker room and we’re talking game scenario and they’re looking at the countdown card and we’re working off of times you can see in their face that they’re excited when they take the field and they do these things. It has that feel to it a little bit so it was a good rehearsal today.”

The Rainbow Warriors also started to focus on their opponent as scout teams began to give looks to the UH offense and defense in preparation for the Commodores.

“The anticipation is real. As we get closer as things start to wind down and we go more into Vanderbilt prep, the nervous feelings, that’s a good thing to have. You want to have those feelings. It’s normal, it’s what human beings do as natural humans. I think having that feeling is a good thing but also just trying to stay calm and try to keep cool and focus and make the games as simple as can be,” said senior defensive lineman Jonah Kahahawai-Welch.

UH will have on off day on Wednesday before returning to practice on Thursday where the team will exclusively work around game plans and game preps for the season opener.

Kickoff between Hawaii and Vanderbilt on August 27 is scheduled for 4:30pm. Limited season & individual game tickets remain. The game will be televised national on the CBS Sports Network.