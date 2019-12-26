‘Bows fall to Georgia Tech in Diamond Head Classic third place game

A large second half run by Georgia Tech doomed the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team as the Rainbow Warriors fell 70-53 in the Diamond Head Classic third place game.

The ‘Bows fell to 8-5 overall on Christmas Day and finish fourth in the DHC for the first time since 2009. By winning against UTEP on Sunday, the ‘Bows were in the semifinals of the DHC for the first time since 2015.

Hawaii was up 38-29 with 16:11 remaining, but the Yellow Jackets (6-6) took the lead for good at 43-42 on Bubba Parham’s jumper with 11:41 remaining. GT pulled away as UH didn’t make a field goal for the final 12:25 of the game.

#HawaiiMBB takes a 32-29 lead over Georgia Tech into halftime after Drew Buggs’ nice dish to Bernardo da Silva. Third place in the DHC up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/qUaqXdDzSd — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) December 26, 2019

Michael Devoe had a game-high 18 points for Georgia Tech, who had three players reach double figures. Zigmars Raimo and Drew Buggs each had nine points to lead UH, as no ‘Bows reached double figures in scoring.

#HawaiiMBB leads Georgia Tech 21-15 with 7:19 left in the first half of the Diamond Head Classic third place game. Justin Hemsley leads UH with six points in the early going, including this putback slam. pic.twitter.com/mRcumSaGEa — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) December 26, 2019

Hawaii next takes the court in a home tilt against Maine on Dec. 29. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center. The contest against the Black Bears (3-9) will be the final nonconference game for UH before Big West play starts on Jan. 9.