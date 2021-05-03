‘Bows Dustin Demeter named Big West & National Player of the week

All Dustin Demeter has done since returning the Rainbow Warriors lineup two weeks ago is smack the baseball. This weekend versus Cal State Fullerton the senior went 11-19 with two home runs, four doubles, and drove in 14 runs. It was no surprise he was named the Big West Baseball Field Player of the Week on Monday.

Demeter set a new career-high in back-to-back games with 6 RBIs on Saturday and Sunday. The 14 total runs driven in the four games which ties the most in that span since 2019. He’s also shown plenty of power homering three times against Fullerton. He had his first multi-home run game of his career in the second half of Saturday’s double-header.

The Big West was the first to give him a weekly award, followed by The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The slugger is one of CB’s National Players of the week.