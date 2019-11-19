‘Bows doomed by cold shooting in 66-53 loss at Illinois

An ice cold shooting night for the University of Hawaii basketball team doomed the Rainbow Warriors in a 66-53 road loss to Illinois on Monday.

Although the teams were tied at halftime, Illinois went on a 10-0 run late in the second half to gain separation. The Rainbow Warriors made just 24 of their 64 shots and were 3-of-22 from 3-point range.

Zigmars Raimo had a game-high 16 points for UH, who dropped to 3-2 on the season. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn led Illinois (3-1) with a team-high 15 points and added 14 rebounds for a double-double.

Raimo, Dawson Carper, Samuta Avea and Eddie Stansberry did all the scoring for the ‘Bows in the first half, who were 12-for-33 from the field and 2-for-12 from 3. Both teams were scoreless until Avea’s jumper with 16:28 remaining in the first half. The Illini were also slumping from the field, making just eight of their 24 shot attempts in the first 20 minutes.

Carper’s layup with 16:00 remaining gave UH a 32-30 lead, which was the last lead the ‘Bows would hold.

Hawaii now returns home and next faces New Orleans for a 5 p.m. tilt on Sunday evening at the Stan Sheriff Center.