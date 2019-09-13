‘Bows defense focused on slowing Washington

The University of Hawaii football team is looking for it’s third straight win over a Power-5 team when it takes on #23 Washington on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors have started the season 2-0, both wins coming against PAC-12 programs.

UH’s defense shut out Oregon State in the second half of last week’s 31-28 victory. Now that squad has it’s toughest test of the year.

“I think we’re very excited. We’re very eager,” said Rainbow Warriors senior defensive back Kalen Hicks. “We’re coming into a house of a good school, good program. So I think we’re all hungry. This is probably our biggest game yet. So we’re all excited. And I think it should be a good experience for this whole team. We have to communicate and be disciplined with our eyes. They run a lot of shifts and motions and stuff. So we have to be very disciplined. And we just gotta do our job.”

Hawaii’s last road win over a PAC-12 opponent came against Washington State in 2009.

“Our guys are competitors,” said Rainbow Warriors defensive coordinator Corey Batoon. “I think they’re really anxious to get a chance to get on the road and see what they’re made of. It’ll be a fun time. Good atmosphere. Beautiful stadium. Beautiful setting. I think they’re excited. Positivity breeds positivity. And I think our guys love playing with each other. We have really good team chemistry. And so they really enjoy each other first of all. And then as they start making plays you get that positive momentum. It’s been really fun to see.”

Kickoff is 1:30pm Hawaii time and can be viewed on the PAC-12 Network.