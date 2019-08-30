‘Bows bragging rights on the line as Saint Louis takes on Bishop Gorman in Aloha Football Classic

The Rainbow Warrior football team continued their Week 2 preparations for Oregon State today on the practice field. And despite it being an idle-weekend for the ‘Bows, a handful of players on the team are gearing up for a big game.

A high school game, that is.

The marquee matchup of the Aloha Football Classic will put the three-time defending Hawaii state champions Saint Louis vs. three-time national champions, Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas this Friday at Aloha Stadium.

A total of eight Crusaders and two from the Gaels are on the current Warrior roster and they’ve created a major buzz on the practice field and in the locker room with bragging rights on the line.

“Everyone is excited, I think everyone over here is going to that game, it’s going to be packed, the hype is real,” said former Saint Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. “They have a chance to show that Hawaii can play against the mainland teams, and I’m just happy for them.”

As for the Gaels side of things, the mind games have already begun.

“We’re going to be talking a lot of trash,” said former Bishop Gorman defensive back Kalen Hicks. “We’re going to have some push-ups bets in, a lot of stuff like that. It should be a fun experience, my little brother is on Gorman so I’m going to try to go to the game and watch him.”

The friendly back-and-forth between the players has been going on for quite some time – a year to be exact.

“The talk has been here since I got here. Since a year ago, I’ve been trying to tell them, even our year we would have beaten Gorman,” said former Saint Louis cornerback Kai Kaneshiro. “There’s always a back-and-forth of trash talk going on, and now that they’re actually playing it’s gotten a little stronger.”

Even some coaches on the staff are getting in on the fun.

“This is going to be a wonderful game, I’m kind of caught between a rock and a hard place because I recruit both schools,” said passing game coordinator and former Saint Louis receiver Craig Stutzmann. “Like you said, we got some guys on our team right now at the University of Hawaii that’s from Bishop Gorman and we got some Saint Louis guys as well, so there’s a lot of talk going on already in the locker room and on the practice field, so it’s going to be a good one.”

Kickoff between Saint Louis vs. Bishop Gorman is set for Friday, 7:30 p.m. HST at Aloha Stadium.

Ticket and game information is available here.