The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball extended their home match winning streak to 21 dating back to the 2021 season with a 00-set victory over Saint Francis on Wednesday night at SimpliFi Arena.

The Rainbow Warriors, improved to 3-0 on the season with the win over the Red Flash, 25-16, 25-18, and 25-23.

UH was led behind Dimitrios Mouchlias who posted eight kills on just 10 swings good for a hitting percentage of .700.

Chaz Galloway & Dimitrios Mouchlias sets the tone, Keoni Thiim seals the deal as #HawaiiMVB sweeps past Saint Francis to extend home match winning streak to 21 https://t.co/8pA2b5W6b1 @HawaiiMensVB #GoBows @specsportshi 🗣️@KanoaLeahey 🤙🏽@KeoniThiim pic.twitter.com/ev8z645vKM — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 19, 2023

Chaz Galloway added three aces with six kills.

The two-time defending national champions used a lineup of primarily bench players in the final set where Kalani graduate Keoni Thiim recorded three aces including on match point which was clocked at 76 miles per hour.

The Rainbow Warriors will return to the court on Friday for a rematch against Saint Francis. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.