‘Bows basketball takes three game winning streak on the road to Bakersfield behind ‘leadership’ of team’s lone senior Jerome Desrosiers

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to California for a pair of Big West road games, beginning with a meeting against CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, Jan. 20. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT at the Icardo Center.

The game will mark UH’s first visit to Bakersfield. The Roadrunners, who joined the Big West in 2020, swept the Rainbow Warriors in a pair of games in Honolulu last season.

The ‘Bows look to exact revenge while seeking their fourth straight win and their first 3-0 Big West start in six years. CSUB faces Cal Poly on Tuesday, before hosting UH on Thursday. Off to a 2-0 Big West start, Hawai’i heads on a two-game road trip, starting at CSU Bakersfield.

It will mark UH’s first-ever visit to Bakersfield after the Roadrunners’ entrance into the Big West Conference last season.

CSUB swept the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu last year with wins by 5 and 11 points, respectively.

UH has won three straight games, its longest such streak this season.

UH is seeking its first 3-0 Big West start since the 2015-16 squad began 5-0 in conference. A fourth straight win overall would give the ‘Bows its longest win streak since January 2020.

Jerome Desrosiers is averaging a team-best 16.0 ppg and 11.3 rpg the last three games and leads the Big West in double-doubles (4).

CSUB faces Cal Poly on Tuesday before hosting the ‘Bows on Thursday.

The Road Runners average 12.0 offensive rebounds and 15.3 turnovers forced per game, both tops in the Big West.

Following its game at CSUB, UH will travel Cal Poly on Saturday for its first game there since 2020.