‘Bows basketball takes seven game winning streak on the road for nationally televised showdown against UC Riverside

The winners of seven straight games, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to California for a pair of Big West road games, beginning with a nationally televised meeting against UC Riverside on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Tipoff is 8:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. HT at the SRC Arena and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The ‘Bows have won three straight Big West road games and four of its last five dating back to last year. UH looks to extend its good fortune in Riverside where they have won five of the last seven meetings.

The Rainbow Warriors also look to exact revenge against a Highlander squad that ended UH’s season in last year’s BIg West Tournament quarterfinals. At 6-0, UH is off to its best start in its 10 years in the Big West and holds sole possession of first place in the league standings.

Hawai’i (11-5, 6-0 Big West) at

UC Riverside (11-6, 4-2 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time UC Riverside | Thursday, Feb. 3 | 8:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. HT Location Riverside, Calif. – SRC Arena Television ESPNU Live Stream ESPN (Subscription required) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats GoHighlanders.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UCR Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets GoHighlanders.com

UH’s seven-game win streak is its longest since the 2015-16 squad won eight straight.

A UH win Thursday would give the program its longest-ever conference win streak (7) spanning 43 years in the Big West and the WAC.

The ‘Bows are coming off a dramatic 65-62 come-from-behind home win over UCSB in which the team rallied from a 19-point deficit.

Junior Madut was named Big West Player of the Week after helping lead the rally with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

UH and UC Riverside meet up for the first time this year, after the Jan. 1 matchup in Honolulu was canceled due to COVID-issues with both teams.

The Highlanders have won three of the last four meetings and ended UH’s season last year in the Big West Tournament quarterfinals.

UH leads the Big West in 3FG percentage (.373), while UCR ranks fourth in the NCAA in 3FG percentage defense (.266).