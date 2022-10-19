The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was selected second in the 2022-23 Big West Conference men’s basketball preseason poll.

The Rainbow Warriors return 10 players from last year’s roster, highlighted by top scorer and second-team all-conference guard Noel Coleman who missed the end of the regular season including the Big West Tournament due to injury.

The ‘Bows also welcome back veteran players Samuta Avea and Juan Munoz who each sat out last year due to injury.

Five new players also join the squad, including Washington State transfer Ryan Rapp and highly-touted post player, 7-foot-1 freshman Mor Seck.

UC Santa Barbara was picked first in the poll.

2022-23 BIG WEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL:

UC Santa Barbara Hawai’i Long Beach State UC Irvine UC Riverside UC Davis CSU Fullerton CSU Bakersfield Cal Poly UC San Diego CSUN

The Rainbow Warriors will open their regular season on November 11 against Mississippi Valley State.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 University of Hawai’i men’s and women’s basketball campaigns are on sale Monday, October 17.

Fans can purchase season tickets online or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office.

The box office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on holidays).

Men’s Basketball Season-Ticket Prices

Lower-Level Adult: $435-$465

Upper-Level Adult: $200-$225

Upper-Level Senior Citizen (65+): $175-$190

Upper-Level Youth (ages 4 – high school): $89-$99