‘Bows basketball season tickets on sale as program prepares to celebrate 100th season milestone

Season tickets for the 2019-20 University of Hawai’i men’s basketball campaign are currently on sale. Fans can purchase season tickets online, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, or by calling 944-2697. The box office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on holidays).

It’s a milestone year as UH men’s basketball plays its 100th season in 2019-20. A season-long celebration will occur throughout the year with numerous events, including a parade of returning alumni, retro games, and more. Keep updated on HawaiiAthletics.com and the UH men’s basketball Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts for event info, promotions, and giveaways throughout the year. Fans are also encouraged to use the hashtag #HawaiiMBB100 on social media to share their favorite memories of UH basketball.

The new basketball court at the Stan Sheriff Center is ‘more than 90% pau’ ahead of @HawaiiMBB’s 100th season #GoBows @HawaiiAthletics // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/afPnJ26apx — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 19, 2019

UH played its first season in 1912, and for the next three decades played an array of high schools, military, and amateur squads on island, before facing its first collegiate competition in the late 1930s. Over the course of its first 99 seasons, the program has won 1,136 game games (839 collegiate wins), advanced to five NCAA tournaments and eight National Invitation Tournaments.

The 100th edition of UH basketball features eight returning letterwinners and one redshirt from last year’s 18-13 squad, as well as six newcomers from the high school, junior college and Division I ranks. UH will host 20 regular-season home games with 12 non-conference tilts, highlighted by the 11th annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, one of the premier eight-team tournaments in the nation. A total of seven dates are doubleheaders with the women’s team and men’s basketball ticket holders have free admission to the women’s games on those dates.

Men’s Basketball Season-Ticket Prices

Lower-Level Adult: $435-$465

Upper-Level Adult: $200-$225

Upper-Level Senior Citizen (65+): $175-$190

Upper-Level Youth (ages 4 – high school): $89-$99