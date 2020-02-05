‘Bows Basketball riding wave of momentum into showdown at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday

After completing a four-game homestand with a perfect record, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to the road for a pair of games, beginning with a meeting with UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT at the Thunderdome.
Game 21
Who: Hawai’i (14-6, 5-1 Big West) at UC Santa Barbara (14-8, 3-4 Big West)
When: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. HT
Where: The Thunderdome (6,000) – Santa Barbara, Calif.
Television: None
Streaming Video: BigWest.tv
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:UCSBGauchos.com
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (83-49). Joe Pasternack is in his third season at UC Santa Barbara (59-27).
Series Information: UC Santa Barbara leads, 12-10.
Game Story Lines
- UH defeated UCSB 70-63 in the first meeting on Jan. 18 in Honolulu. The ‘Bows have fallen in their last three visits to the Thunderdome.
- UH is 1-3 on the road; UCSB is 8-3 at home.
- The Rainbow Warriors are off to a 5-1 Big West start, its best since the 2015-16 season, and sit a half game behind first-place UC Irvine.
- UH has come from behind late in the second half in each of its last two wins. The ‘Bows are 5-0 this year in games decided by five points or less.
- Junior point guard Drew Buggs leads the Big West and ranks 20th nationally at 6.3 apg. In the last three games he has 33 assists to four turnovers.
- The Long Beach native is just 12 assists away from breaking the school’s all-time assists record currently held by Troy Bowe (412).
- Eddie Stansberry won Big West Player of the Week for the third time this season after scoring 22 points vs. CSUN.
Scouting UCSB
- UCSB, sits in a tie for fifth in the Big West at 3-4 after splitting a pair of road games last week at CSUN and Long Beach State.
- The Gauchos lost at CSUN, 79-67, before rebounding with an emphatic 87-62 win at Long Beach State on Saturday.
- Max Heidegger leads the team at 15.9 ppg. He poured in 30 points at CSUN and nearly had a triple-double with at LBSU with 14 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds.
- The Gauchos lead the Big West in FG% (.468) and rebounds allowed (28.9).