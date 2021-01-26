‘Bows basketball returns home this weekend for series against Big West unbeaten UC Irvine

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team takes on UC Irvine – undefeated in the Big West (4-0) and winners of six straight – on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30. Tipoff for both games is 7:00 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Games 9 & 10
Who: Hawai’i (4-4, 2-4 Big West) vs. UC Irvine (8-4, 4-0 Big West)
When: Friday, Jan. 29 (7:00 p.m.) & Saturday, Jan. 30 (7:00 p.m.)
Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI
Television: Spectrum Sports – Channels 12 (SD) and 1012 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.
Streaming Video:BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his sixth season at UH (90-60) and seventh season overall (93-62). Russell Turner is in his 11th season at U Irvine (217-143).
Series Information: UC Irvine leads, 17-6
Game Sponsors: Coca-Cola Bottling of Hawaii (Friday) & First Hawaiian Bank (Saturday)
Game Story Lines
- UH is coming off a road split at Cal State Fullerton, including a 76-53 win that snapped a four-game losing streak.
- It was the team’s largest margin of victory over a Division I school this year.
- The ‘Bows out-rebounded the Titans 48-21 in the last game. UH now faces at UCI squad that leads the Big West and ranks fifth nationally in rebounding margin (+11.0). UH ranks 34th nationally (+6.5)
- UH has lost six straight to UCI with its last win coming in 2018 at Irvine, 62-61. UH’s last win over the Anteaters in Honolulu was a 74-52 rout in February 2016.
- UH has lost three straight Big West home games dating back to last year. A fourth such loss would be its longest Big West home losing streak.
- Four players average double-digits for UH, including Justin Webster who has scored 20 or more points in two of the last three contests.
- James Jean-Marie leads the Big West and is 13th nationally in field goal percentage (.635).
Suits & Sneakers Week
- The 2021 Suits and Sneakers Week is this week, January 25-31.
- Suits And Sneakers is a nationwide initiative of Coaches vs. Cancer, uniting basketball coaches across the country for a common cause – saving lives from cancer.
- Hawai’i coaches will be wearing sneakers during this weekend’s game to bring awareness to the cause, as well as Coaches vs. Cancer face masks.
- Since 1993, NABC coaches have raised over $135 million for the American Cancer Society. UH has been specifically active in raising funds for the Honolulu Hope Lodge.
- UH head coach Eran Ganot has been a member of the NABC’s Coaches vs. Cancer Council since 2017, one of a select group of coaches nationally serving on the board.
Pledge-Per-Three
- The University of Hawai’i Athletics and ‘Ahahui Koa Ānuenue are inviting fans this year to make a “Pledge-Per-Three” for the 2020-21 basketball season.
- Although attendance at games is not possible due to COVID19 rules, this initiative provides an alternate way to cheer on the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine from home while also supporting UH Athletics at the same time.
- Make your pledge here.