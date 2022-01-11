‘Bows basketball returns home for two game Big West Conference homestand starting Thursday against UC Irvine

Hawaii guard Noel Coleman (4) dribbles around Vanderbilt guard Trey Thomas (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team will play its first Big West home game of the season when it hosts Big West rival UC Irvine on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.



The Rainbow Warriors opened up conference play last Saturday with a big 72-67 road win over Long Beach State. Despite a 16-game hiatus, UH showed little rust, draining 15 three-pointers in the win, while building a lead that grew to as many as 19 points. The ‘Bows now return home to play its first game in SimpliFi Arena in three weeks.



UH leads the Big West and ranks in the top 40 nationally in in three-pointers per game (9.6) and three-point filed goal percentage (.374).

Noel Coleman tops the Big West in scoring (18.5 ppg) and is fourth nationally in three-point field goal percentage (.509).

Coleman, who averages 3.4 three-pointers per game, has scored 20+ points in each of the last four games.

UC Irvine ranks in the top 10 in the NCAA in scoring defense (8th, 57.5), FG% defense (6th, .369) and 3FG% defense (5th, .261).

The Anteaters are led by all-conference forward Colin Welp (15.4 ppg) who earned Big West Player of the Week honors after pouring in 30 points in a road win at UC Riverside on Saturday.

The teams engaged in a pair of dramatic contests in Honolulu last year with UCI pulling out a two-point win on the first night and UH responding with a one-point overtime win the next evening.

In its win over UCI, UH rallied from a 10-point hole in the final 2:15 of regulation to force overtime and eventually halt a seven-game series skid against the Anteaters.

Following its game versus UC Irvine, UH will host UC San Diego on Saturday, January 15 in the first ever meeting between the teams. UCSD is continuing is transition to Division I and the game will not count towards the Big West standings.