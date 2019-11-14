‘Bows basketball recruiting gem Beon Riley is looking forward to ‘making history’ and mixed plates

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team has added the first player to its 2020-21 recruiting class with the signing Beon Riley. Riley, a 6-6, 235-pound guard will join the team next season and will have four years of eligibility.

“It’s truly a blessing to be in the position that I’m in and to just have my whole family support my decision and I just look forward to making history with the University of Hawaii,” Riley told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Beon to our program,” head coach Eran Ganot said. “He’s a very physical, competitive, and versatile player who has the chance to make an immediate impact on our team.”

Riley displayed an all-around game in his first two years of high school at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, Calif., where he averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a two-year starter.

“A lot of colleges, when you talk to them about their program they say it’s really family based but as soon as I stepped foot on campus and as soon as I met the players I could already tell that it was a different type of connection that everybody had and they all shared,” said Riley.

He earned a spot on the all-Metro League first-team as a both a freshman and sophomore and was named San Diego County’s Freshman of the Year in 2017. He was also named second-team all-CIF San Diego section team as a sophomore.

He did not play as a junior in 2018-19 due to CIF transfer rules after moving from Mater Dei Catholic to Cathedral Catholic High School. Riley plays club basketball for Dream Vision.

“At the end of the day it’s all motivation. I’m not really nervous or pressured or anything. I’m just really excited, and I’m just happy that everyone is really excited to get me out there too,” added Riley.

“With his strong character and work ethic, Beon embodies everything that we look for in a student-athlete here at the University of Hawai’i,” Ganot added. “It’s a great day for our program and we couldn’t be more happy for Beon and his family.”

When asked what he looks forward to most, when he returns to the islands after his recruiting visit, Riley sounded like he was more than ready to live life like a ‘local’.

“First thing I do when I get back to the island is definitely hitting up Rainbows (Drive-In), the food was amazing, the mixed-plate was something to die for, definitely.”