‘Bows basketball picked fourth in Big West Conference preseason media poll

The Big West announced its men’s basketball preseason media poll with the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors picked fourth. UH was also picked fourth in last year’s preseason poll before finishing in that exact spot at the end of the 2019-20 regular-season.

Defending regular-season champion UC Irvine (270 points) is tabbed the conference favorite after garnering 18 pf 28 first-place votes. UC Santa Barbara (254) gained nine first-place votes and is picked second. UC Davis received the only other first-place vote to come in at the No. 3 spot.



UH (165 points) was picked just ahead of fifth-place UC Riverside (160). The ‘Bows return seven letterwinners and one redshirt from last year, including senior wing player Samuta Avea (10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and sophomore guard Justin Webster (8.8 ppg, 38 3FG). Meanwhile, a group of seven exciting newcomers join the team from the Division I, junior college and high school levels.



UH will open its Big West schedule at home on Dec. 27 and 28 versus Cal Poly. The Rainbow Warriors’ non-conference schedule is yet to be determined.



2020-21 Big West Preseason Media Poll

1. UC Irvine (18) – 270 points

2. UC Santa Barbara (9) – 254

3. UC Davis (1) – 182

4. Hawai’i – 165

5. UC Riverside – 160

6. Long Beach State – 141

7. CSU Bakersfield – 117

8. CSUN – 102

9. Cal State Fullerton – 95

10. Cal Poly – 54