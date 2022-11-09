The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 campaign with the 57th Annual OUTRIGGER Rainbow Classic Nov. 11, 13, 14 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Eastern Washington, Yale and the Rainbow Warriors’ opening-night opponent Mississippi Valley State, join Hawai’i in this year’s tournament field.

The OUTRIGGER Rainbow Classic is one of the longest-running collegiate tournaments in the country. UH has won the tournament on 15 occasions and will be seeking its first title since 2017. If you’re attending the games this weekend, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

57th Annual OUTRIGGER Rainbow Classic Opponent | Date | Time Mississippi Valley State | Friday, Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. HT

Eastern Washington | Sunday, Nov. 13 | 5 p.m. HT

Yale | Monday Nov. 14 | 7 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com

PROMOTIONSOutrigger Resorts and Hotels is the sponsor of the Rainbow Classic and will award a one-night stay at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and $200 to Kani Ka Pila Grille during each day of the tournament. Sign up at the Sports Marketing table at gate A to participate. Friday is Military Night and UH Alumni service members Maj Gen Suzy Vares-Lum, USA, Retired and Lt Col BJ Itoman of the Air National Guard and former Rainbow Wahine Basketball player will be featured in honor of Veterans Day.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 117-79 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 114-77 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. TOURNAMENT FIELDvs. Mississippi Valley State: 4-0

vs. Eastern Washington: 4-1

vs. Yale: 2-1

OPENING TIP