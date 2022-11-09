The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 campaign with the 57th Annual OUTRIGGER Rainbow Classic Nov. 11, 13, 14 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Eastern Washington, Yale and the Rainbow Warriors’ opening-night opponent Mississippi Valley State, join Hawai’i in this year’s tournament field.
The OUTRIGGER Rainbow Classic is one of the longest-running collegiate tournaments in the country. UH has won the tournament on 15 occasions and will be seeking its first title since 2017. If you’re attending the games this weekend, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.
|57th Annual OUTRIGGER Rainbow Classic
|Opponent | Date | Time
|Mississippi Valley State | Friday, Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. HT
Eastern Washington | Sunday, Nov. 13 | 5 p.m. HT
Yale | Monday Nov. 14 | 7 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|StatBroadcast.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook
|Tickets
|ETicketHawaii.com
PROMOTIONSOutrigger Resorts and Hotels is the sponsor of the Rainbow Classic and will award a one-night stay at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and $200 to Kani Ka Pila Grille during each day of the tournament. Sign up at the Sports Marketing table at gate A to participate. Friday is Military Night and UH Alumni service members Maj Gen Suzy Vares-Lum, USA, Retired and Lt Col BJ Itoman of the Air National Guard and former Rainbow Wahine Basketball player will be featured in honor of Veterans Day.
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 117-79 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 114-77 (8th season)
ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. TOURNAMENT FIELDvs. Mississippi Valley State: 4-0
vs. Eastern Washington: 4-1
vs. Yale: 2-1
OPENING TIP
- UH seeks its 16th Rainbow Classic title and third under eight-year head coach Eran Ganot.
- UH has won 12 of its last 13 season openers and have done it convincingly with all 12 wins coming by double-digits.
- The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 87-71 exhibition win over UH Hilo on Nov. 3. Noel Coleman led UH with 24 points while drilling six three-pointers.
- UH was selected second in the preseason Big West poll, the program’s highest preseason selection since joining the conference 10 years ago.
- The Rainbow Warriors return three starters and nine letterwinners from last year’s squad that went 17-11 overall and finished third (10-5) in the Big West regular-season.
- Headlining the returnees is leading returning scorer Noel Coleman a second-team all-Big West selection last year. The junior guard from Belgium is a preseason all-Big West selection this year after averaging 14.8 ppg and ranking among the league’s top three-point shooters.
- UH also welcomes the return of Samuta Avea. Avea will be seeing his first official action since the 2019-20 season. In UH’s exhibition game versus UH Hilo, Avea had six points and three rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.
- UH welcomes five newcomers this year – two Division I transfers and three prep players. The Division I transfers include Ryan Rapp (Washington State) and Matija Svetozarevic (Portland), A trio of prep players is headlined by 7-1 center Mor Seck who played for national power Prolific Prep out of Napa, Calif.
- UH fields one of the most geographically diverse squads in the NCAA with players from six time zones (Alaska, Hawai’i, Pacific, Mountain, Central, and Eastern) and five foreign countries (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Senegal and Serbia). The five foreign countries represented is tied for the most in collegiate basketball.
- Following the Rainbow Classic, UH will play in Laie in back-to-back weekends with a game vs HPU (Nov. 19) and the North Shore Classic (Nov. 25-26).