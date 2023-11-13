The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team makes its much-anticipated 2023-24 debut with its season-opener versus UH Hilo on Tuesday, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors have won all 12 regular-season meetings and defeated the Vulcans, 87-71, in an exhibition game last season.

The game will count toward the Rainbow Warriors record, while it will be an exhibition game for the Vulcans.

UHH has already played five games. The Vulcans captured the CCA Canadian Tip-Off Classic with a trio of wins before dropping a pair of games in Calfornia this past weekend.

UH has won 13 of its last 14 season openers and have done it convincingly with all 13 wins coming by double-digits.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on Spectrum Sports.