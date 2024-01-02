The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team plays its first two Big West road games this year, beginning with a trip to CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, Jan. 4 . Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT/5 p.m. HT at the Icardo Center.

This will be UH’s fourth game away from the islands this season, but first true road contest. UH went 2-1 in three neutral games in November.

The ‘Bows have dropped four of its last five contests and look to snap a season-long three-game losing streak.

UH is coming off a 63-61 overtime loss to Cal State Fullerton in its Big West opener on Dec. 30. Meanwhile, CSUB dropped to 0-2 in the Big West with a 75-56 loss to UC Irvine for its first loss in five home games this season.

UH has beaten the Roadrunners four straight times with regular-season sweeps in each of the last two seasons.

Tipoff is set for 5:00 pm HST and will be streaming on ESPN+ with radio coverage available on ESPN Honolulu.