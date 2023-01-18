The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (14-4, 5-1 Big West) embarks on a key road trip in which it faces a pair of the top teams in the Big West, starting with a clash against UC Irvine (12-6, 5-1) on Thursday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT at the Bren Events Center.

At 5-1, the Rainbow Warriors and Anteaters are in a three-way tie for second with UC Santa Barbara in the Big West, a half game behind first-place UC Riverside (6-1) UH’s opponent on Saturday, Jan. 21.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 131-83 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 128-81 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC IRVINEOverall: UC Irvine leads, 19-8

In Honolulu: UCI leads, 6-4

In Irvine: UCI, leads 10-4

Streak: UCI, 1

