‘Bows Basketball opens first road trip of the season with Las Vegas Classic starting on Thanksgiving Day

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team hits the road for the first time this season when it competes in the Las Vegas Classic, Nov. 25-26 at the Orleans Arena.

The Rainbow Warriors will play Illinois-Chicago on Thanksgiving Day at 1:00 p.m. PT/11:00 a.m. HT. UH will then take on either San Diego or South Alabama on Friday at 12:30 p.m. PT or 3:00 p.m. PT.

This will be UH’s second straight tournament after finishing with a 2-1 mark in the season-opening Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The ‘Bows return to action for the first time in nearly two weeks with its last contest coming on Nov. 13, a 73-61 home win over Pacific.UH will meet UIC for just the second time and the first time in more than three decades.

Illinois-Chicago won the only other meeting when they defeated UH 74-70 in Honolulu on Dec. 14, 1990.

Head coach Eran Ganot is one win away from his 100th at Hawai’i. Ganot, who earned three wins as acting head coach at Saint Mary’s prior to his time at Hawai’i, has 102 career wins.

UH is the only team in the country scheduled to play on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day this season.

UH will also play on Thanksgiving for the second time in the last four seasons in the Las Vegas Classic on Nov. 25. UH last game on Thanksgiving was a 90-79 win over Utah in the 2018 Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, Calif.

This will mark the third occasion that UH will play at the Orleans Arena at Las Vegas.

The ‘Bows previously competed there in the 2011 and 2012 Western Athletic Conference tournaments.

UH ranks 16th in the nation in free throw percentage (81.1%) and 18th in rebound margin (+12.7)

UH has averaged 50.7 point in the second half in its first three games, out-scoring its opponents by an average of 12.3 points and shooting 55.2% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors have gotten 44% of its offense from its bench in the early part of the season. The UH bench has averaged 36.3 points in the first three games, including 57 of the team’s 97 points in UH’s season-opening win over UH Hilo.