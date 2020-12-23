‘Bows Basketball opens Big West Conference play with back-to-back against Cal Poly starting Sunday

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens its Big West Conference schedule with a pair of home games against Cal Poly on Dec. 27 (5:00 p.m.) and Dec. 28 (7:00 p.m.) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Games 3 & 4
Who: Hawai’i vs. Cal Poly
When: Sunday, Dec. 27 (5:00 p.m.) & Monday, Dec. 28 (7:00 p.m.)
Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI
Television: Spectrum Sports – Channels 12 (SD) and 1012 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.
Streaming Video:BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his sixth season at UH (88-56). John Smith is in his second season at Cal Poly (9-27).
Series Information: Tied, 9-9.
Game Story Lines
- The Rainbow Warriors enter their ninth season in the Big West having never recorded a losing league record. UH was selected fourth in the preseason media poll, the exact spot it finished in last year’s regular-season standings.
- UH has won eight of its last 11 meetings with Cal Poly and is undefeated in its last five home contests against the Mustangs.
- UH is 4-4 in BW openers and 7-1 all-time in its first Big West home game of the year.
- UH is 25-15 under Eran Ganot in Big West regular-season home games.
- The ‘Bows are coming off a pair of lopsided wins over Division II Hawai’i Pacific and UH Hilo with an average margin of win of 28.0 points.
- Only Cal State Fullerton (1-0) has played less non-conference games going into Big West play than UH. UC Irvine has played the most games (7).
- Following its series with Cal Poly, UH will have a bye weekend before heading to the road for the first time this year when the ‘Bows visit UC Riverside on January 8 & 9.