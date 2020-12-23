‘Bows Basketball opens Big West Conference play with back-to-back against Cal Poly starting Sunday

Vince Passas would want nothing more for Christmas than to be able to attend Saturday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The quarterback guru and trainer currently resides in Hawaii’s ninth island, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance won’t be allowed.

Two of Passas’ star pupils as the quarterbacks coach at Saint Louis will face off on Saturday, as Tagovailoa’s Dolphins (9-5) and Mariota’s Raiders (7-7) continue their respective playoff pushes.