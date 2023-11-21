The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 70-61 victory over Northern Arizona (2-4) on Tuesday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors were led behind JoVon McClanahan’s 13 points and five assists. Justin McKoy added 11 points with seven rebounds.

The victory came in a late night affair as action tipped-off at 8:45pm due to the Maui Invitational being held earlier at SimpliFi Arena.

The ‘Bows will now hit the road for the first time this season, taking part in the Acrisure Invitational in Palm Spring, California starting on Friday against UT Rio Grande Valley at 3:00 pm HST.