‘Bows Basketball lands Division-I transfer James Jean-Marie from San Diego

University of Hawai`i head men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot announced the addition of another Division I transfer to the 2020-21 Rainbow Warrior roster. James Jean-Marie, a 6-8 post player who played at the University of San Diego last year, will arrive in Honolulu with one year of eligibility.

The native of Montreal, Canada started 28 games in 2019-20 for the Toreros. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25.8 minutes while appearing in all 32 games. Jean-Marie scored in double-digits 10 times and notched a pair of double-doubles, including a 10-point, 10-rebound performance versus San Diego State. Prior to USD, Jean-Marie was a junior college standout at Navarro College in Texas and Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.

“We’re very excited to add another established, veteran frontcourt player to our roster,” Ganot said “James is a talented player, possessing strength, versatility and athleticism. He’s made positive contributions throughout his college career and we can’t wait to welcome him to our basketball ‘ohana here at Hawai’i.”

Jean-Marie is UH’s third Division I pick-up, joining recently added Casdon Jardine of Utah Valley and Noel Coleman, Jean-Marie’s teammate at USD. UH’s seven-member recruiting class consists of three Division I transfers and two players each from the prep and junior college levels.

2020-21 University of Hawai’i Men’s Signing Class

Manel Ayol (6-7 • Forward • Jr. • Melbourne, Australia • Western Wyoming College)

Biwali Bayles (6-1 • Guard • Fr. • Sydney, Australia • Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence)

Noel Coleman (6-1 • Guard • So. • Leopoldsburg, Belgium • San Diego)

Casdon Jardine (6-7 • Forward • Sr. • Twin Falls, Idaho • Utah Valley)

James Jean-Marie (6-8 • Forward/Center • Sr. • Montreal, Canada • San Diego)

JoVon McClanahan (5-11 • Guard • So. • Vallejo, Calif. • Sheridan College)

Beon Riley (6-6 • Guard • Fr. • San Diego, Calif. • Cathedral Catholic HS)