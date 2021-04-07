‘Bows basketball lands commitment from Longwood University All-Conference guard Juan Munoz

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team secured the first of what expects to be a handful of offseason commitments for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday with guard Juan Munoz.

The former Longwood second team All-Big South selection this past season who will enter the program as a grad transfer redshirt junior averaged 13 points, 3 assists per game having posted a career high 29 points against Radford in December.

The Morrisville, North Carolina native, ended his time with the Lancers on quite the run where in his final eight games, the 6’0″ guard scored in double figures in all eight games, averaging 16 points per outing, including 21 points in his season finale against Pepperdine in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Rainbow Warriors currently have four pure guards on the roster as Munoz joins Junior Madut, Jovon McClanahan, Beon Riley, and Noel Coleman.

College Basketball commits can sign their National Letter of Intent starting April 14.