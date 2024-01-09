The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (9-6, 1-2) hosts a pair of Big West home games this week, beginning with a showdown against league leader UC Irvine (11-5, 4-0) on Thursday in Manoa.

UH returns home from its first Big West road trip to host league leader UC Irvine on Thursday.

The Rainbow Warriors split on the road with games against CSU Bakersfield (W, 78-67) and CSUN (L, 66-76) and sit in sixth in the Big West with a 1-2 mark.

UCI has started Big West play 4-0 for sole possession of first place. The Anteaters are coming off a 74-71 overtime home win over UC Davis.

UH and UCI have split the regular-season series in each of the last three years with the ‘Bows winning the last three match-ups in Honolulu.

JoVon McClanahan scored a season-high 23 points in UH’s last contest at CSUN and is the team’s leading scorer in league play at 16.0 ppg.

UH leads the Big West in three-pointers per game (8.2). UCI is the top free throw shooting team (.732) and ranks 35th nationally in field percentage (.485).

Thursday is Taylor Swift Night with the evening dedicated to all Swifties. At halftime, there will be a Taylor Swift lip sync battle among three contestants with the winner taking 15,000 Hawaiian Miles as a “Roundtrip Neighbor Island” flight.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.