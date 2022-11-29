The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team faces a first-time opponent for the second time in the last three games when it hosts Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.



UH returns to its home court after playing in Laie and the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU Hawaii the last two weekends.

The Rainbow Warriors won all three of its games there, highlighted by wins over Sacramento State and Texas State to claim the inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic. If you’re attending the Wednesday’s game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

GAME 7 Opponent | Date | Time Texas A&M-Commerce | Wednesday, Nov. 30 | 7 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 122-80 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 119-78 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. TEXAS A&M-COMMERCEFirst Meeting

