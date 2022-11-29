The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team faces a first-time opponent for the second time in the last three games when it hosts Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
UH returns to its home court after playing in Laie and the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU Hawaii the last two weekends.
The Rainbow Warriors won all three of its games there, highlighted by wins over Sacramento State and Texas State to claim the inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic. If you’re attending the Wednesday’s game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.
|GAME 7
|Opponent | Date | Time
|Texas A&M-Commerce | Wednesday, Nov. 30 | 7 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|StatBroadcast.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF)
|Social Media
|Tickets
|ETicketHawaii.com
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 122-80 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 119-78 (8th season)
ALL-TIME RECORD vs. TEXAS A&M-COMMERCEFirst Meeting
‘BOW BITS
- UH seeks its 16th Rainbow Classic title and third under eight-year head coach Eran Ganot.
- UH will face a first-time opponent for the second time in the last three games when it hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.
- Commerce officially reclassified from Division II to Division I this summer as a member of the Southland Conference.
- The Lions begin the four-year transition process to garnering full-time Division I status and are not eligible for NCAA postseason play.
- At 5-1, UH is off to its fastest start since the 2015-16 began with an 8-1 mark.
- The Rainbow Warriors played its last three games at the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, including a pair of wins this past weekend to capture the inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic.
- Guard Noel Coleman was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after a pair of 20-point performances. Coleman leads the team in scoring (17.3), assists (3.3), 3FGM (16), stelas (5) and minutes (33.9).
- UH has shot better than 50 percent in three straight games. It’s UH’s best offensive stretch since late in the 2014-15 season when they shot 50 percent or better in four straight games.
- The ‘Bows have allowed just 58.0 points a game, which currently ranks 23rd nationally.
- UH also leads the Big West and ranks 28th in the NCAA in least turnovers committed per game at 10.5.
- Samuta Avea has hit 31 straight free throws dating back to his junior season. Avea is a perfect 16-of-16 at the line this year and ended his junior campaign in 2020 by hitting his final 15 attempts. The school record is 34 by Brocke Stepteau in 2019.