‘Bows Basketball hits the road to close out regular season schedule with Big West Tournament seeding on the line

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team wraps up its Big West regular-season schedule with a pair of games at UC Davis. The teams meet on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.

Both games tip at 2:00 p.m. HT at The Pavilion. The ‘Bows have won three of its last four while the Aggies are on a five-game win streak.

#HawaiiMBB hits the road on one way ticket for final regular season series at UC Davis w/ next week’s @BigWestHoops Tournament seeding on the line • For series preview 👉🏽 https://t.co/Y6blMalNK5 @justin_web05 @HawaiiMBB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Z5WFo8s9e0 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 3, 2021

UH is currently in sixth place in the league standings. The top six teams earn an automatic spot in the Big West Tournament quarterfinals.

UH aims to be the lone Big West team to play all 18 (countable) league contests this season.

UH is coming off a sweep of Long Beach State, rallying from double-digit deficits in both wins.

In UH’s last 10 games, four games were decided on the game’s final possession in regulation, while three others went into overtime.

Head coach Eran Ganot is one win away from the 100th of his career. He has 96 wins at UH and had three wins as acting HC at Saint Mary’s.

UH is 3-3 on the mainland this year with road splits at UC Riverside, Cal State Fullerton and CSUN.

Following its games vs UC Davis, UH heads to the Big West Tournament, March 9-13, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.