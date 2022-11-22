The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to Laie for the second straight weekend, this time to compete in the inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic, Nov. 25-26, at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors will face Sacramento State on Friday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m. before taking on either Southern Utah or Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

UH was victorious in its North Shore debut this past Saturday with a 79-55 win over Hawaii Pacific. Now the ‘Bows return to the Cannon Activities Center to compete in its second four-team tournament of the season. Both general admission and reserved lower bowl tickets are available for purchase online for the tournament with tickets as low as $10. Parking for the event is free on the BYUH campus.

Patty Mills North Shore Classic Opponent | Date | Time Sacramento State | Friday, Nov. 25 | 3:30 p.m. HT

Southern Utah or Texas State | Saturday, Nov. 26 | 7 p.m. HT Location Laie, O’ahu – Cannon Activities Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream BeTheBeast.com Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets NorthShoreClassicbball.com

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT

Overall record: 120-80 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 117-78 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. TOURNAMENT FIELDvs. Sacramento State: 0-0

vs. Southern Utah: 1-0

vs. Texas State: 1-0

OPENING TIP