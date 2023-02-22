The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (20-8, 11-5 Big West) hosts its final homestand of the season by squaring off against the top two teams in the Big West, beginning with a meeting versus second-place UC Riverside on Thursday, Feb. 23.Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.



The Rainbow Warriors have won four of its last five games and are just a half game behind the Highlanders (19-10, 12-5). The will be the first time since 2020 that UH and UC Riverside will meet in Honolulu. In celebration of Black History Month, UH players will be wearing patches of prominent African-Americans who have had an impact in Hawai’i.



Following its game versus UC Riverside, UH will host first-place UC Irvine in a nationally-televised Senior Night game. Fans are encouraged to wear white UH apparel and the first 3,000 fans will receive a free senior night t-shirt (while supplies last). A trio of players – Samuta Avea , Kamaka Hepa and Juan Munoz – will be making their final home appearance and will be honored at the conclusion of the game. If you’re attending this week’s game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

GAME 29: Hawai’i (20-8, 11-5 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (19-10, 12-5 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time UC Riverside | Thursday, Feb. 23 | 7 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com

PROMOTIONS American Savings Bank is the sponsor of Thursday’s game and will distribute 300 Rally Towels and award over $150 in gift cards throughout the game. In recognition of Black History Month, the UH basketball team will wear commemorative patches of historic men and women that have had a profound impact on UH Athletics, the University of Hawai’i, the State of Hawaii, and the nation. Fan’s can also enter to win a $50 gift certificate courtesy of American Savings Bank: Enter to Win – UH Manoa Men’s Basketball Giveaway (asbhawaii.com)

University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union is the sponsor of Saturday’s “Senior Night” game and will award a Google Home Mini during the halftime contest. The contest is a “White Out” and fans are encouraged to wear white UH apparel. The first 3,000 fans will receive a free senior night t-shirt (while supplies last). All University of Hawai’i Alumni will receive 50% off upper level adult tickets (maximum of eight) through etickethawaii.com. Tickets are in special sections. Supplies are limited and other restrictions may apply. To access the promo code, visit https://uhalumni.org/ contact/tickets and enter your information to verify your alumni status. The promo code will be disclosed upon completion of the form.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 137-87 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 134-85 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC RIVERSIDEOverall: Tied, 10-10

In Honolulu: UCR leads, 4-3

In Riverside: UH leads, 6-5

Streak: UH, 2

‘BOW BITS