The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lost to Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night in a game that ended in controversy.

The Rainbow Warriors, who struggled offensively trailed by as many as 14 in the second half but made a comeback late where after a Noel Coleman three pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining, UH forced an apparent turnover that went to Jovon McLanahan who hit a three pointer as time expired.

Another angle of #HawaiiMBB’s apparent game winning buzzer beater that did not count because Texas A&M Commerce was called out of bounds on collision with referee • UH falls 53-51, More tonight on @KHONnews 🎥 @AHoshidaSports pic.twitter.com/Pum0QbVUrX — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 1, 2022

The shot however did not count as a whistle was blown as a Lions player collided with an official at the sideline.

UH was given the ball back with a second remaining but Kamaka Hepa’s desperation shot was short.

Regardless of the drama,. UH struggled mightily offensively being held to 33% shooting and went 5-for-27 from three point range. The Lions outrebounded Hawaii 43-31.

Demarcus Demonia scored 13 points for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Coleman led Hawaii (5-2) with 18 points. Hepa had 11 points and seven rebounds. Bernard Da Silva had six points and 10 rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors are now 5-2 on the season and will play undefeated UNLV on Wednesday in Henderson, Nevada