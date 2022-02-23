The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team hosts its final two home games of the regular-season this week, beginning with a game versus Cal Poly on Thursday, Feb. 24. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 7-4 Big West) are currently in a tie for fourth in the Big West standings with four games left in the regular season.

Coming off a tough loss at UC Irvine, the ‘Bows look to rebound against a Cal Poly squad that they defeated, 69-53, last month on the road. UH led from wire-to-wire in that game and held the Mustangs (5-19, 1-11) to just 32 percent shooting in the game.

There will be special recognition at this week’s game. Members of UH’s historic 1972 NCAA Tournament will be introduced at halftime of Thursday’s game vs. Cal Poly.

Following its game against the Mustangs, UH will host CSU Bakersfield on Senior Night. A trio of players – Mate Colina , Jerome Desrosiers and Junior Madut – will be making their final home appearance and will be honored at the conclusion of the game. Fans are encouraged to wear aloha attire and bring ti leaves to “Show Your Aloha” to this year’s seniors.

For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information on COVID protocols, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.