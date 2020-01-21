‘Bows Basketball celebrates 100th season this Saturday vs. UC Davis

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team faces UC Davis on Saturday, January 25 on an evening in which the program will celebrate its 100th season. Former players, coaches and staff will be recognized and UH’s top moments will be recounted. Tipoff for the game is 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Game 19
Who: Hawai’i (12-6, 3-1 Big West) vs. UC Davis (8-11, 2-1 Big West)
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. HT
Where: Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI
Television: Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.
Streaming Video:BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:HawaiiAthletics.com
Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (81-49). Jim Les is in his ninth season at UC Davis (128-146) and 17th season overall (262-286).
Series Information: UH leads, 9-6.
Game Story Lines
- UH faces UC Davis on an evening in which the program will commemorate its 100th season.
- Former players, coaches and staff will be recognized and UH’s top moments will be recounted.
- UH seeks its third straight Big West win and looks to tie its longest win streak of the year.
- Junior point guard Drew Buggs had 12 points and tied a career-high with 12 assists in UH’s last game, a 70-63 win over UC Santa Barbara.
- The Long Beach native leads the Big West in assists (5.8) and is just 33 assists away from breaking the school’s all-time assists record.
- UH swept the season series with UC Davis last year and has won three of the last four meetings.
- UH is 11-3 at home while UC Davis is 3-8 on the road, including a Big West road sweep last week.
- UH is 10-0 this year when out-rebounding its opponents. UH is +22 on the boards in the last two games.
- Following its game vs UC Davis, UH will close its four-game homestand vs. CSUN on Feb. 1.
Scouting UC Davis
- UC Davis, selected eighth in the Big West preseason poll, has started Big West play with a 2-1 mark.
- The Aggies picked up a road sweep last week with wins at Long Beach State (85-82) and CSUN (66-62).
- This will be the Aggies third straight game on the road where they are 3-8 this year.
- UCD is led by Joe Mooney (15.0 ppg) and Ezra Manjon (11.4 ppg, 3.8 apg), the reigning Big West Player of the Week.
- UCD leads the Big West in 3FG% (.366), FT% (.771) and turnover margin (1.3).