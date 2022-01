The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s road game against Cal State Fullerton scheduled for Thursday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues involving the UH program.

The Rainbow Warriors made the announcement via social media on Monday evening, marking as the fourth consecutive cancellation for UH.

