The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team opened their 2023-24 season on Tuesday night with an 82-66 win over Hawai’i-Hilo at SimpliFi Arena.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-0), who became the last program in the country to open their season was led behind North Carolina transfer Justin McKoy who scored 15 points with six rebounds in his UH debut.

Freshman Tom Beatie pitched in with 12 points, sophomore Mor Seck added nine to go along with seniors Noel Coleman, Bernardo da Silva and Juan Munoz who all added nine points as well.

As for the Vulcans, Charles Elzie III scored 23 points as UH Hilo who trailed by as many as 23 in the second half cut it down to 12 in the closing minutes.

The Rainbow Warriors will next play on Thursday against Niagara at 7:00 pm at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Vulcans (3-2) will face Chaminade (1-1) at 7:30 pm at McCabe Gymnasium.