‘Bows basketball assistant Jabari Trotter leaving for Dartmouth in return to his alma mater

University of Hawaii men’s basketball assistant coach Jabari Trotter is on the move to New Hampshire.

Trotter, who joined the Rainbow Warriors in June 2018 is leaving to take a position at his alma mater of Dartmouth where he both played and coached prior to arriving in the islands.

“It was extreme difficult. You’re talking about bonds, just an environment that I heard stories about but couldn’t really predict. The fam support, the people within the department, the coaching staff, coach Eran Ganot. When he interviewed me and told me about it, it’s something you couldn’t believe until you lived it and I just felt like this island and this community kind of accepted me as their own without knowing much about me. Kind of just that kid from Dartmouth and I’ve grown a lot in those three years,” Trotter told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “So when you’re talking about a place like that, that’s so special, it makes it extremely difficult to leave but also when you do get presented an opportunity and you do leave, you have an extra motivation to be successful and do well for those people.”

In his three years at UH, Trotter worked with shooting guards and was heavily involved in scouting and academics along with recruiting. According to Trotter, he was not looking to leave the place he now considers a second home but an opportunity to return to a place so dear to his heart was an opportunity that he could not pass up.

“I told the players and I talked to the staff and any other school wasn’t really up for consideration for me. There’s a lot of similarities even though you’re talking about such a far difference between Hanover and Honolulu. There actually are a lot of similarities in terms of the community, the environment and how special it is to me, but now you have that extra layer where it’s a place that I played and a place I got my first assistant coaching position at. You just feel that extra motivation to be extremely successful, you want to represent both sides of the coin which is Hawaii and Hanover and I’m just super blessed to be put in this situation to go back to where it all started for me.”

Trotter is the second assistant coach to leave UH this offseason, joining associate head coach Chris Gerlufsen who left for San Francisco.

Currently, it has not been revealed who will fill the voids left by the coaching departures. John Montgomery remains as the only full-time assistant with the Rainbow Warriors. Jesse Nakanishi who has assistant coaching experience at Hawaii Pacific University is currently the Director of Operations.