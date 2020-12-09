‘Bows Basketball announces Justin Webster and Casdon Jardine as team captains for 2020-21 season

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team announced co-captains for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday with returning sophomore Justin Webster and senior transfer Casdon Jardine selected for the honor by teammates and the coaching staff.

The Rainbow Warriors will open the season on Friday night against Hawaii Pacific University, which to this point is the only non-conference game scheduled ahead of the Big West Conference season which is set to get started on December 27.

Webster, who is listed at 6-foot-3, anticipates playing point guard, shooting guard, and small forward for a second season with the ‘Bows, played in 27 games with nine starts a season ago as the team’s leading returning scorer having averaged 8.8 points, including 10.0 in his nine starts.

The Dallas, Texas native poured in a career-high 18 points-all of them in the first half-in UH’s win at UC Riverside.

Posted 13 points and a season-high nine rebounds and six assists vs. Long Beach State and averaged 28.4 minutes and shot 82.9 percent from the free throw line in Big West games.

Jardine, who trasferred to UH from Utah Valley, averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while starting all 29 games he appeared in.

When grad-transfer Casdon Jardine joins the UH MBB team the 6'7 forward will be the oldest player on the team as it currently stands.

The 6-foot-7 Twin Falls, Idaho native ed the team with 57 three-pointers while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc and also shot 43 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free throw line.

With the Wolverines, he posted three double-doubles on the season, including a 25-point, 11-rebound performance at Mount St. Mary’s.

Prior to Utah Valley, played at Boise State and the College of Southern Idaho.