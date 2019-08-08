‘Bows basketball adds Washington State transfer Ahmed Ali, who once scored 103 points in single prep game

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team has added another piece to its 2019-20 recruiting class with the signing of a Pac-12 transfer. Head coach Eran Ganot announced that Ahmed Ali, a 5-11 point guard from Washington State, has joined the Rainbow Warriors.

Ali has one year of eligibility and an NCAA waiver is being sought for him to play immediately this season. The Toronto native started 24 of 32 games for the Cougars last year. He averaged 7.3 points per game and 2.9 assists per game, while owning one of the best assist-turnover ratios in the Pac-12 at 2.4.

Prior to Washington State, Ali played two seasons at Eastern Florida State College. As a sophomore he averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 assists and was an NJCAA Division I second-team All-American as well as the Mid-Florida Conference Player of the Year. Ali finished his two-year career at EFSC with 1,182 points and set a school record with 230 three-pointers made. He shot at a 43 percent clip from behind he arc in those two seasons.

Canadian Ahmed Ali scored 103 points in a high school basketball game. Not bad: https://t.co/K4QWDMYHzn pic.twitter.com/BxwZv1HWFv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 18, 2015

Ali, who went viral in the prep ranks, once scored 103 points in a high school game. He hit 22 3-point shots in that outing.

Ali joins three other newcomers who signed earlier this spring in Bernardo da Silva, Justin Webster and Junior Madut. Ali and Madut were teammates on the same Eastern Florida State squad in 2017-18 that went 30-5 record and finished third nationally.

UH’s last Pac-12 transfer was Noah Allen (UCLA), who ultimately earned first-team all-Big West honors in his lone season in 2016-17.

2019-20 Men’s Basketball Signees

Ahmed Ali, G, 5-11, Sr., Toronto, Canada (Washington State)

Bernardo da Silva, F, 6-9, Fr., Rio das Ostras, Brazil (Wasatch Academy)

Junior Madut, F, 6-5, Jr., Sydney, Australia (Eastern Florida State College)

Justin Webster, G, 6-3, Fr., Dallas, Texas (Hargrave Military Academy)