‘Bows basketball adds guard Justus Jackson from DME Academy in Florida to the roster, eligible to play immediately

University of Hawai’I men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced that Justus Jackson has joined the Rainbow Warrior basketball program. Jackson, a native of Surprise, Ariz., is eligible immediately and has four seasons of eligibility.



The 6-1 point guard comes to Manoa by way of DME Academy in Melbourne, Fla., the same prep school attended by current Rainbow Warrior Junior Madut . Prior to that, Jackson enjoyed four successful seasons in his native Arizona.



“We’re thrilled to add Justus to our program,” Ganot said. “He’s a playmaking guard and proven scorer who can really run a team. He comes from a winning pedigree, a great family and will be a great fit in our island community. To add a player of Justus’ caliber mid-season is a huge boost for us.”



Jackson started his prep career at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz. , where he was a three-year starter and helped lead the Tigers to a pair of appearances in the 5A state basketball championship game. Jackson averaged 14 points a game in his three seasons and as a junior posted 14.3 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds for Milllenium’s 24-win squad.



Jackson played his senior season for Eduprize Prep in Gilbert, Ariz. There he averaged 19.6 ppg and 2.9 apg, while shooting 84 percent from the free throw line.



Jackson received close to 10 offers from a variety of schools in the WCC, Big West, Big Sky, and WAC. His father, Chris, is a former NFL wide receiver and is currently an assistant coach with the Chicago Bears.