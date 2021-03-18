Hawai’i Baseball’s Alex Baeza & Safea Villaruz-Mauai striving amid ‘big brother, little brother’ relationship at first base

The University of Hawai’i baseball team opens up Big West Conference play with a four game date against Long Beach State at Les Murakami Stadium this weekend.

The Rainbow Warriors are winners of seven consecutive games while the Dirtbags will be making their season debut.

Hawaii is coming off of back-to-back series sweeps of Hawaii Pacific and UH Hilo where the first base position was extremely productive for the Rainbows as junior Alex Baeza and freshman Safea Villaruz-Mauai have combined for 18 hits, three home runs, and 20 RBI this season.

Through the big hits and stretch catches at the corner has been a blooming relationship between the Bash Brothers. Baeza has embraced a ‘sensei’ role as a mentor to the rookie from Waiakea High School, while Villaruz-Mauai has been motivated as the student to the West Jordan, Utah native.

“I’m really enjoying this. When I first came in I was the younger brother to E-Ram (Eric Ramirez) and he was kind of mentoring me around. Since then, my sophomore year anyone else who has come in and played first base has been the same age so I’ve not been able to mentor as much as we have this year,” Baeza said. “With Safea it’s almost like a little brother over there. He jokes around, the guy is a huge clown when we’re at first base. He makes it fun during practice. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

“Coming here from high school I thought I knew a lot about the game but I got here and was like, I kind of don’t know nothing about the game. Baeza has really helped me a lot at first base and just having him around is like making my transition easier and I’m so happy that he’s here,” said Villaruz-Mauia.

An added bonus to the mentor/mentee relationship for both has been the addition of former Major League first baseman Kila Ka’aihue to the UH coaching staff.

“You talk about mentoring, he’s a mentor to both of us. He’s been where we are at the same position, same body type, everything. He’s been where we want to go. Where everyone on our team wants to go and lucky for us he played the same position. Big left handed bat. He gives us all the little tips and tricks and it’s been helping out a lot,” said Baeza.

Although having quickly built a strong bond evident by big smiles and big hugs in pregame warmups, both Baeza and Villaruz-Mauai say that competition has been a constant for the both of them, pushing each other to reach new heights which was visible in this past Sunday’s 13-0 win over UH Hilo. In the sixth inning Baeza smoked a three run home run over the left field wall for his second homer of the season, only to watch just an inning later Villaruz-Mauai crush an opposite field three run bomb of his own for career long-ball number one.

“It’s big brother, little brother over there. I finally get one to the pull-side and he’s got to show me up going oppo-taco. It’s fun, it’s all fun, I love it,” said Baeza.

“Having Baeza at first base he’s always teaching me, do this and do that. When I do it good he’s like celebrating with me, like yeah, that’s how you do it. When I mess up he’s like, ah, that’s now how you do it. He shows me and I show him. Having Baeza around, it’s the truth, I don’t even know what to say. I love that guy,” said Villaruz-Mauia.

Keeping the competitive vibes going, KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello played a game of ‘Who knows the ‘Bows Best” with the first basemen asking trivia questions about UH teammates. To watch Baeza and Villaruz-Mauai compete for bragging rights, click here or watch the Instagram video below.

The four game series between UH and LBSU begins on Friday at 6:35 pm at Les Murakami Stadium. A double header will be played on Saturday starting at 1:05pm which will also be the start time for Sunday’s series finale. Due to state and county guidelines, fan attendance is prohibited at Les Murakami Stadium. All four games of the series will be televised on the Spectrum Sports Channel .