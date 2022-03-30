The University of Hawai’i baseball team travels to California for a three-game set with UCSB, before sticking around for a Monday non-conference matchup with USC.

The Rainbow Warriors lost their second conference series of the year 2-1 to UC Irvine.

Although the ‘Bows were outscored 16-10, the ‘Bows were even in the hit column with 19.

Junior Catcher Dallas Duarte extended his hitting streak to five this past weekend, where he is hitting .350 including one double and three RBIs over that span. He is now second on the team batting .253.

Duarte will serve a one-game suspension on Friday for his ejection in the 9th inning of Sundays game.

Andy Archer picked up the first win for a true starter this season on Saturday where he would throw 5.1 innings with 3 strikeouts and 3 earned runs.

Junior Pitcher Buddie Pindel continued to perform with his fourth appearance of scoreless work, where he had 3.2 innings of relief with one hit and five strikeouts.

The UH bullpen is far from clear as it has seen 8 different guys start games and 11 guys able to give innings out of the pen.

Sophomore Kyson Donahue joined the sluggers with his first homerun and only run of Sundays game.

After crushing his 1st HR of the year, Kyson Donahue is starting to feel more comfortable at the plate for @HawaiiBaseball as his hamate injury continues to heal. The #Punahou product says his glove helped him gain confidence while the bat came around



📝👉https://t.co/4VjNHIvFyG pic.twitter.com/O2a4TaPrXy — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) March 30, 2022

UH pinch hitters continue to struggle as they are now 0-19 on the season, while opponents are 4-30.

PROBABLE ROTATION HAWAI’I UCSB/USC Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) DAY Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) Cade Halemanu Jr. RHP (0-2, 6.75) Fri. Cory Lewis So. RHP (4-0, 1.34) Andy Archer Gr. RHP (1-3, 6.39) Sat. Mike Gutierrez So. (3-1, 3.03) TBA Sun. TBA TBA Mon. TBA



HEAD COACH RICH HILL

Overall record: 1,087-752-4 (35th season)

At Hawai’i: 8-14 (1st season)

SERIES VS UCSB | USC

Overall record vs. UCSB: 22-20 UCSB

Streak: L1

Overall record vs. USC: 29-25 USC

Streak: L4