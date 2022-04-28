The University of Hawaii baseball team will in honor its rich baseball history this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors will face Cal State Fullerton in a three-game series starting Friday and will also debut its new wall in center field.

The graphic features the retired jersey numbers of former head coach Les Murakami, pitcher Derek Tatsuno, second baseman Kolten Wong and the 1980 team that reached the championship game of the College World Series.

Video tributes will be displayed throughout the weekend with special appearance by Tatsuno, Murakami and the 1980 World Series team members at Saturday’s game.

1980 Rainbows attending Saturday’s game:

Ricky Bass

Howard Dashefsky

Sam Kakazu

Wes Kimura

Alan Lane

Joel Lono

Wade Mauricio

Gordon Muramaru

Greg Oniate

Collin Tanabe

Eric Tokunaga

Representing Glenn Silva Sr. is his wife Ramona Silva

Equipment Manager Stuart Yamamoto

Assistant Coach Coop DeRenne

Graduate Assistant Carl Furutani

Head Coach Les Murakami

The Rainbow Warriors have won three consecutive Big West series and have won 10 of their last 12 games overall.

Hawai’i has moved into sole possession of third place in the Big West standings, with Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara ahead.

The ‘Bows have scored 37 combined runs on the last two Sunday games they played.

Sophomore second baseman Stone Miyao continued his hit streak which now sits at 13 games. Over that span, he is hitting .382 with 21 hits, 17 RBI and a grand slam. More details of this weekend’s series are below (Courtesy of Hawaii Athletics).

HAWAI’I (18-18, 11-7) VS. Cal State Fullerton (16-22, 9-6) Date | Time Friday, Apr. 29, 6:35 p.m. HT | Saturday, Apr. 30, 6:35 p.m. HT | Sunday, May 1, 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium Live Stream ESPN+ (FRI) | ESPN+ (SAT) | ESPN+ (SUN) Radio ESPN HONOLULU (All Games) Live Stats FRIDAY | SATURDAY | SUNDAY Notes Hawai’i (PDF)| UC Davis Promotions Hawaii Pacific Health is the sponsor of Legends Weekend and will award great prizes throughout the series. Hawaii Athletics will honor its rich baseball history with the debut of the new Les Murakami Stadium outfield wall refresh. Video tributes will be displayed throughout the weekend commemorating the UH baseball’s legends with a special appearance by Derek Tatsuno, Head Coach Les Murakami and the 1980 World Series team at Saturday’s game. Saturday (Apr. 30): Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch of the first game near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Sunday (May 1): UH Band Day. The UH Pep Band will make a special appearance and entertain baseball fans at Sunday’s game.