The University of Hawai’i baseball team heads on the road for two weeks, with the first series against CSU Bakersfield starting on Thursday. Followed up by a mid-week Tuesday matchup with Fresno State.

The Rainbow Warriors are catching fire as the team has won five straight games, and picked up their first sweep of the year against UC Riverside.

The ‘Bows tied their most hits in a series at 33, but most in the span of three games.

Junior Catcher Dallas Duarte had his hitting streak of nine snapped this past weekend, where he hit .342 including two doubles and eight RBIs over that span.

Dalton Renne picked up his third win of the year on the longest outing from a pitcher this season. He gave 6.1 innings of work only throwing 62 pitches.

The UH bullpen is far from clear as it has seen 8 different guys start games and 11 guys able to give innings out of the pen.

Since returning to the lineup fulltime Kyson Donahue is batting a team best .370 with four doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs.

UH pinch hitters continue to struggle as they are now 1-23 on the season, while opponents are 5-36.

Cade Halemanu will remain the Friday starter as we head to the back half of the season.

Hawai’i already has one win this season off of Fresno State when they beat them 8-4 back in February at the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament in San Diego.